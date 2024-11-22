Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cases Registered Against Imtiaz Jaleel, Raju Shinde Supporters

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagr: Cases Registered Against Imtiaz Jaleel, Raju Shinde Supporters |

Former MP and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East constituency candidate Imitiaz Jaleel and his around 10 to 12 supporters alleged about the bogus voting at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College polling centre at Shivajinagar on Wednesday and created ruckus at the centre and manhandled some person. A complaint in this regard was received at around 5.30 pm on Wednesday. Based on the complaint lodged by PSI Anand Bansode, a case has been registered against Jaleel and his supporters with the Pundliknagar police station.

A scuffle erupted between AIMIM candidate Jaleel, his supporters and BJP activists at Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru polling centre on the polling day in the evening. The police had taken cognizance in the matter and lodged the complaint themselves.

According to the complaint lodged by PSI Bansode, he and his team were on duty at the polling centre. Jaleel and his around 10-12 supporters came to the centre and started creating ruckus in front of booth no. 2 at the polling centre. He accused around six to seven persons standing in front of the booth of making bogus voting. They tried to pressurize the persons standing in front of the booth and also beat them with blows and kicks. The issue of the law and order was raised at the centre due this incident, as mentioned in the complaint. PSI Bhalerao is further investigating the case.

The police restored to a mild lathi charge to disperse the crowd gathered outside the polling centre in Bajajnagar in Waluj area. Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Raju Shinde and his around 40 to 50 supporters staged Thiyya agitation at the polling centre to condemn the lathi charge. A case of violation of Model Code of Conduct has been registered against Shinde and his supporters with the Waluj MIDC police station.

Shinde had gathered around 400 to 500 supporters at the polling centre in front of Alphanso School in Bajajnagar at 5 pm on Wednesday and created hurdle to the voting process. DCP Nitin Bagate and his team rushed to the spot and asked the crowd to clear the road through a loudspeaker. When the police team arrived, some people tried to run and in the haste some people fell on the ground sustaining minor injuries.

Based on the complaint lodged by PSI Govind Eklavale, a case of violation of Model Code of Conduct has been registered against Shinde and his 40 to 50 supporters. In the complaint it was mentioned that Shinde during the polling phase, wore a scarf with his election symbol of Mashal around his neck and he also tried to pressurize DCP Bagate and created hurdles in the polling process.