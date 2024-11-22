 Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Poster Showing NCP Chief Ajit Pawar As 'Future CM' Surfaces In Pune, Taken Down Later; Video
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Poster Showing NCP Chief Ajit Pawar As 'Future CM' Surfaces In Pune, Taken Down Later; Video

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Poster Showing NCP Chief Ajit Pawar As 'Future CM' Surfaces In Pune, Taken Down Later; Video

The ruling Mahayuti is poised to retain power in Maharashtra and the NDA also has an edge to form government in Jharkhand, exit polls predicted on Wednesday as polling concluded in the two states.

ANIUpdated: Friday, November 22, 2024, 01:51 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: Poster Depicting NCP Chief Ajit Pawar As 'Future CM' Surfaces In Pune; Taken Down Later | Video screengrab/IANS

Pune: Ahead of the counting for Maharashtra elections which will be taking place on November 23, a poster depicting NCP chief and Deputy CM Ajit Pawar as the Chief Minister in Pune was taken down. The poster was placed by party leader Santosh Nangare.

In Maharashtra, the primary contest is between the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance and the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance includes the BJP, Shiv Sena, and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction), while the opposition MVA comprises the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

article-image

Exit Polls Predict Mahayuti To Retain Power In Maharashtra

Most exit polls also predicted that Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would put up a strong show in polls but is unlikely to cross the majority mark in the 288-member assembly.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the Mahayuti alliance would win 137-157 seats whereas the Maha Vikas Aghadi would get 126-147 seats and others 2-8 seats.

Chanakya Strategies projected that Mahayuti will win 152-150 seats, MVA 130-138 seats, and others 6-8 seats.

article-image

MP Shrikant Shinde On CM Face

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said that post assembly results leaders of Mahayuti would sit together and decide on who would be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, Kalyan MP further said that there is "no competition" among leaders in the alliance to become the CM."All leaders (of Mahayuti) will sit together and decide. There was never a competition among leaders here to be the CM. We want to form govt to do more development work in the next five years. In the last 2.5 years, Maha Vikas Aghadi only discussed who will be the CM; Daily they only discussed this. Their message did not even reach the public," Shinde told ANI.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.) 

