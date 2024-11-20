Axis My India Exit Poll Maharashtra 2024 Predictions For Assembly Elections

Maharashtra Exit Poll Results |

Mumbai: The exit poll results for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will be predicted after the voting ends for the 288 assembly seats at 6 PM today. The exit poll results will predict which party will form the government in the state, however the results for the assembly elections will be announced by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday, November 23.

Voting was held on all the 288 assembly seats in single phase on Wednesday, November 20. A close battle is expected between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the MahaYuti alliance. The MVA consists of Congress, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar faction and Shiv Sena (UBT) Uddhav Thackeray faction. MahaYuti alliance consists of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), NCP (Ajit Pawar) faction and Shiv Sena which is led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

The voter turnout in Maharashtra has been 45% till 3 PM and 58.22% polling was recorded till 5 PM. The exit poll results for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 will predict of Eknath Shinde will remain the Chief Minister of the state or the MVA will be able to clinch the state from the MahaYuti. The final picture for the elections will be clear on November 23 as the ECI will announce the Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 results.