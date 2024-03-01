Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Cannabis Worth ₹4.72 Lakh Seized |

The Gangapur rural police arrested a drug peddler and seized 28 kgs of cannabis worth ₹4.72 lakh from him.

On Wednesday, Gangapur Police Station PI Satyajeet Taitwale received information from informers about illegal drugs being brought for sale in the Gangapur tehsil.

Accordingly, the police team laid a trap on Ahmednagar – Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Highway on Wednesday night. The team spotted a suspicious Suzuki Access moped (MH16 AS 89) coming from the direction of Ahmednagar. The police stopped the vehicle and found a white-colored plastic bag tied to the rear seat of the moped.

The team then inspected the bag in the presence of government referees. They found that five paper packets were packed in the white bag. One of these packets contained cannabis. The police found that around 28.150 kgs of cannabis were packed in these paper packets.

When the police inquired about the man smuggling the drugs, he mentioned his name as Rahul Ramesh Jadhav (38, Pimpalwadi, Shirdi, Ahmednagar). The police seized cannabis and the moped worth ₹4.72 lakh from him. A case has been registered against him with the Gangapur police station.

The police action was executed under the guidance of SP Maneesh Kalwaniya, Additional SP Sunil Lanjewar, SDPO Siddheshwar Bhor by PI Taitwale, PSI Azhar Shaikh, Kanchan Shelke, Azhar Shaikh, Amol Kamble, Vijay Nagare, Abhijeet Dahale, Rajul Wadmare, Sandeep Rathod, Kailash Rathod, Praveen Pradhan, Bhagwat Khade, Rizwan Shaikh, and others.