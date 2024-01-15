Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Blaze in Waluj Flat Destroys Valuables Worth Lakhs |

In the Waluj area, a flat experienced a devastating fire, resulting in the loss of household items worth lakhs of rupees. Sudam Phophale, residing in flat no 2 at Naman Vihar in Sneh Vatika Society near AS Club in Waluj Mahanagar area, had left the house, leaving his wife and two children at home. Around 10am, his family noticed smoke emanating from the bedroom. The situation escalated quickly as they realized that the house was on fire, prompting them to call for help.

Concerned neighbours, including Ravindra Pawar, Ankush Lendale, Arun Made, Dilip Khambat, and Kishor Pote, immediately contacted the police and attempted to extinguish the flames. Responding to the call, officers from Waluj MIDC police station, including PSI Ashok Ingole, Pundlik Dake, Vijay Patil, Lakhan Dushinge, Bablu Thorat, Sanjay Pawar, and others, rushed to the scene.

Simultaneously, the fire brigade was notified, and two fire tenders swiftly arrived to combat the blaze. Despite their efforts, the fire caused extensive damage, reducing furniture, clothes, electronic devices, and various other household items to ashes, resulting in a significant loss worth lakhs of rupees.