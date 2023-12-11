Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BAMU Shifts Law, Education Science & Physical Education Exams | Photo: Wikidata

The Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) had planned to conduct examinations for the law, education science, and physical education streams from December 12. However, these exams have been rescheduled to begin on December 19. Dr Bharti Gawali, the director of the board of examination and evaluation, cited clashes with the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), National Eligibility Test (NET), and Health Department competition exams as the reason for the delay.

The ongoing degree examinations, following the old pattern, began on November 21. Initially, the exams for engineering, architecture, law, education science, and physical education and many other courses were slated for December 12. However, due to conflicting schedules with the MPSC, NET, and health department competition exams scheduled from December 11 to 18, some of these exams have been rescheduled to start on December 19. Responding to student requests, Vice Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole made this decision.

Dr Satish Davane, the engineering section officer, confirmed that while the exams for engineering, B.Tech, architecture, ME, and MCA courses will proceed as planned to start on December 12, the sessions for law, education science, and physical education will now commence on December 19. Additionally, all postgraduate course examinations in affiliated colleges are rescheduled to start from December 19 as well.