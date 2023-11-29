Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Awareness Rally To Mark World AIDS Day On Dec 1 | Representative Pic

An awareness rally has been organized to mark World AIDS Day on December 1. The rally will start from Kranti Chowk at 8 am and will be flagged off by District Collector Astik Kumar Pandey after paying obeisance to the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. The rally will pass through Paithan Gate, Zilla Parishad, and culminate at Marathwada Sanskrutik Mandal at Khadkeshwar.

During the rally, pamphlets will be distributed to the people to create awareness about the eradication of AIDS. Similarly, street plays will also be organized. Students from colleges and members of the Maharashtra State AIDS Control Institute, Mumbai, and other organizations will participate in the rally.

Similarly, various programs, including a poster competition, rangoli competition, blood donation camp, poem recitation, and essay writing, will be organized throughout the week.

World AIDS Day will also be celebrated at the tehsil level by organizing various programs at various places. Sub-District Hospital, Vaijapur, and Prerna Social Institute will organize a rally on December 1. A poster exhibition will be held at the venue of the conclusion of the rally. Various programs will also be organized at colleges, said District Civil Surgeon Dr. Dayanand Motipawale.