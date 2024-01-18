Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Anganwadi Workers Intensify Protest With 'Jail Bharo' Agitation | Sourced

Anganwadi employees intensified their agitation to condemn the government's decision to issue notices to them during the ongoing strike in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. They initiated the 'Jail Bharo' agitation, intensifying the protest on Wednesday, with thousands of Anganwadi attendants and helpers participating.

The ongoing indefinite strike by Anganwadi employees, who have halted their work for the past month and a half, has led to disruptions in various on-field activities, including providing medicines to children and pregnant women in the district. Despite officers taking on-ground initiatives to address the situation, the impact of the strike has become severe.

In response to the strike, the government has issued notices to the protesting employees, warning them to return to work promptly or face job termination. Expressing their condemnation of the government's stance, thousands of Anganwadi employees, organised under the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), conducted a morcha from Kranti Chowk to the Zilla Parishad on Wednesday. They further initiated a 'Jail Bharo' agitation, resulting in their arrests.

During the protest, a delegation of activists met with ZP CEO Dr Vikas Meena, submitting a memorandum condemning the government's actions against the employees.

The employees claim that they had returned the mobile phones provided by the government to the administration, yet they continue to receive notices on the mobile phones of their relatives. They emphasise that the government has not adequately addressed their prolonged demand for an increase in honorarium, expressing dissatisfaction with the meager payments that do not cover their monthly domestic expenses.