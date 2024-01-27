Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Amar Shahid Garden Inaugurated |

The Amar Shahid Garden, part of the Kham River Rejuvenation project, was inaugurated near the Garam Pani bridge in the Garam Pani area on Thursday.

The event paid tribute to martyrs from the Marathwada region who sacrificed their lives for the country, honouring their families.

The Kham River Rejuvenation project, a collaborative effort of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, Smart City Development Corporation, Cantonment Board, Varroc Industries, and Eco Satva Organisation over the past two years, includes the establishment of the garden.

The garden, serving as a public utility for residents, features amenities such as a children's play area, lawn, gazebo, organic seats, stage, mosaic, and a lotus garden.

Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth highlighted the project as a teamwork initiative, emphasising the corporation's commitment to flood relief, de-insecticide, and other river rejuvenation efforts through a task force.

Varroc Managing Director Tarang Jain expressed satisfaction with the Kham River's rejuvenation work, pledging continued support for the project.

Brigadier K S Narayanan noted the day as Martyrs Day, honouring the martyrs and their families, considering the garden a true tribute to them.

Felicitation of families of martyrs

Jain and Narayanan felicitated the families of the martyrs, paying tribute to those from the district, including Sipahi Kaduba Bansod (Maratha Light Infantry), Hawaldar Gopal Henwar (E.M.E), Sipahi Raju Gaikwad (Army Medal), Lance Naik Kailas Lahu Wagh (Army Medal), Sipahi Sanjay Neel (Maratha Light Infantry), Naik Chandbhan Pawar (Shaurya Chakra), Lance Naik Vasant Garad (Army Medal, Artillery), Naik Sandeep Jadhav (Army Medal (Maratha Light Infantry), Naik Kiran Thorat (Army Medal, Maratha Light Infantry), Sipahi Kailas Jadhav (Bombay Sappers), Sipahi Somnath Jadhav (Mahar Regiment), Sipahi Balu Peharkar (Maratha Light Infantry), Sipahi Vinod Wagh (Bombay Sappers), Subhedar Sandu Dandge (Maratha Light Infantry), Naik Vishnu Chavan (Technical), Hawaldar Kaluba Bankar (Artillery), Hawaldar Ravindra Savlaram Suradkar (Mahar Regiment), and Sapper Rishikesh Ashok Bochare (Bombay Sappers).

Eco Satva MD Natasha Zareen, CEO Gauri Mirashi, Joha Ali, Ashish Gadekar, Dr Sarika Gadekar, Archana Khetmalis, Nimit Goyal, Milind Kelkar, Arpita Sharad, and other dignitaries were present.