Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Ajit Pawar’s Tour Cancelled Owing Opposition From Maratha Organisations | File Photo

The proposed one day tour of Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar to the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district which was scheduled on Saturday has been cancelled, said his office.

Pawar's tour received major opposition from various Maratha organisations over the Maratha quota issue. However, when questioned about the cancellation of the minister's visit, the latter's office shared a reason that cited a technical glitch in the helicopter of the minister.

Pawar was supposed to inaugurate the Marathwada Literary Meet at Gangapur tehsil, visit the Multi-specialty hospital, and hold a district level review meeting along with a press conference during his one day visit to the district on Saturday.

The Maratha community has been demanding reservations in the OBC category as Maratha-Kunbi for the past many days now.

Agitations too were launched across the state by various Maratha organizations to press the demand, however, the OBC leaders led by NCP leader and state minister Chhagan Bhujbal opposed the demand of including the Marathas in the OBC category.

A couple of days back, Ajit Pawar clarified his stand on the issue in support of the OBC leaders and said, it is not the culture of Maharashtra to grab the food of others when we are hungry.

Hence, the Maratha organisations had opposed the tour of Pawar in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

Hence, a precautionary measure, the tour was cancelled last minute citing a technical snag in the helicopter of the deputy chief minister.