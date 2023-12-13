Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Academic Audit Of BAMU PG Departments Soon | Photo: Wikidata

The academic and administrative audit of all postgraduate (PG) departments at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) will be conducted soon.

In the first phase, the academic audit of 394 colleges affiliated with BAMU was completed in the past four years. Vice-Chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, after taking charge, aimed to instil discipline in educational, financial, and administrative aspects.

He consistently emphasized the need for colleges to have skilled manpower and better facilities. In the second phase of the audit, both academic and administrative audits will be conducted for 45 PG departments at BAMU and 10 departments under the Dharashiv Sub-centre, totaling 55 departments. All departments have been instructed to submit information through an online system.

Departments will be graded in four categories

The heads of the departments are required to submit information such as the number of students, teachers, research projects, patents, placements, etc. The evaluation of the data sent by the departments will be conducted by experts. Based on the provided information, the departments will be graded in four categories: A, B, C, and No Grade, according to Dr. Gulab Khadkar, the director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell.

The Dean of the Science and Technology stream, Dr Bhalchandra Waikar, along with Dr Pravin Yannawar and others, has developed the academic audit assessment marking system. Four coordinators, including Captain Dr. Suresh Gaikwad, Dr Mustajeeb Khan, Dr Syed Azaruddin, and Dr Prashant Dixit, have been appointed for the audit.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Yeole emphasized that the university faces several challenges due to the new national education policy and globalization. Therefore, conducting an educational audit is crucial to enhancing strengths and addressing weaknesses.