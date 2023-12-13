Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Residents Demand Civic Amenities In Waluj |

The residents of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) Waluj met with the CIDCO administrator and submitted a memorandum demanding better civic amenities in this area.

Road patching work is currently in progress in CIDCO Mahanagar – 1. The potholes are filled with tar, but they get damaged again during the rainy season. The residents face severe inconvenience while riding on the road. The administration takes temporary measures, but the situation becomes the same after some time. The roads in CIDCO Mahanagar 1 and 2 are in bad condition, and only a few roads are currently undergoing patchwork.

An electricity distribution point is causing traffic obstruction on the road in front of the CIDCO office. Therefore, the residents demanded that work on all the roads should be undertaken, and the distribution point should be removed.

Unfunctional street lights

The street lights on CIDCO Main Road, Vijay Steels to Water Tank Road, Teesgaon Square to Wadgaon Road, Suryawanshinagar to Jijau Chowk, Wadgaon to Shani Mandir are not working, and they should be repaired soon, especially as a meeting of Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange Patil is scheduled in this area.

The Deogiri bridge at Teesgaon was washed away four years ago, but no new bridge has been established since then. The lids on the drainage chambers are broken, so they should be replaced immediately, as demanded by the residents' delegation, including Teesgaon deputy sarpanch Vishnu Jadhav, Dattatray Pawar, Kalyan Rokde, Dnyaneshwar Ghavte, and others, who submitted the memorandum of demands to the CIDCO administrator.