VIDEO | Tarang 2023: Pune Police's Citizen Connect Event Scheduled From Dec 22 To 24 - All You Need To Know

The Pune city police are preparing to host the 'Tarang 2023' event, previously known as 'Tejomay Sohala'. Initially planned for November 4 and 5, the event faced postponement due to state-wide protests for Maratha reservation. Now rescheduled, the event is set to take place from December 22 to 24 at the Pune Police Headquarters in Shivajinagar. Running from 11am to 10pm, the event will provide a full three days of activities and engagement for the public.

The event will feature a showcase of various units of the Pune Police, including the Damini squad and Cyber Cell. Attendees can enjoy a weapons showcase, a police dog show, a guard of honor ceremony, and a QRT commando mock drill.

Cultural performances like Ganesh Vandana, dhol tasha pathaks' performances, a police band jugalbandi, and a stand-up act by Atharva Sudame will also be part of the event. Marathi TV and film actors, singers, and musicians are scheduled to make appearances.

Adding to the attractions, there will be a special festive flea market, a dedicated children's play zone, and exhibitions by the Wireless Museum, Crime Investigation Department (CID), State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), Motor Transport, and Maharashtra Prisons.

Last month, Commissioner of Police (CP) Reetesh Kumar had announced the postponement of the event. Speaking to the Free Press Journal, Kumar said, "Protests for Maratha reservation are currently underway, and our police force is actively involved in maintaining law and order during these events. Consequently, we have decided to reschedule the 'Tejomay Sohala' programme."

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rohidas Pawar further explained, "Ensuring law and order is of paramount importance, and in light of this, we have opted to reschedule the event. We are contemplating rescheduling the programme for a later date."