 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 5 Injured In Accident In Waluj Area
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 5 Injured In Accident In Waluj Area

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, December 13, 2023, 05:13 PM IST
Five people were seriously injured when a speeding motorcycle collided with another motorcycle parked along the road at Jikthan Phata in the Waluj area on Tuesday.

According to the details, Sachin Vanjare and Punam Vanjare were traveling with their two-year-old son Kartik on the motorcycle (MH12 H P 2566) to a hospital. At the same time, Suresh Maske and his wife Usha were on the motorcycle (MH 20 CL 1243) parked along the road. Sachin’s motorcycle collided with their motorcycle from the backside near Jikthan Phata. All five individuals on both motorcycles sustained injuries. The nearby residents were taken to the district hospital in the Jagadguru Narendracharya Maharaj Sansta’s free medical ambulance.

article-image

