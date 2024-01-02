Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 44 Cases Filed for Drunk Driving, Rs 2.86 Lakhs In Penalties On New Year's Eve |

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ACP Ashok Thorat reported on Tuesday that the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police have filed cases against 44 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol during New Year celebrations. Their vehicles were seized as well. A total of 460 individuals were tested with breathalysers.

Additionally, 323 motorists faced penalties for various traffic violations. Unlike the 2021 and 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, breathalysers were used this New Year's Eve. The traffic police ensured coverage of major roads, resulting in penalties amounting to Rs 2.86 Lakhs.

Section 185 of the Motor Vehicle Act addresses driving under the influence, with penalties for alcohol levels exceeding 30 milligrams per 100 milliliters of blood. Offenders could face imprisonment or fines, with subsequent offenses within three years leading to increased penalties.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police took measures to maintain law and order in the city during the New Year's celebrations. Under the supervision of Comissioner of Police, two Deputy Police Commissioners and four Assistant Police Commissioners, 25 Police Inspectors, 125 Assistant Police Inspectors (APIs), and 700 constables were deployed. Patrol squads and fixed points were established, and dedicated teams were assigned to ensure the safety of women.

Delhi data

Delhi Traffic Police conducted a special drive against drunk driving in the national capital from December 16 to December 31. A total of 2129 people were prosecuted in the last 15 days of the previous year, officials said on Monday.

According to an official statement issued by Delhi Traffic Police, a total of 360 cases of drunk driving were reported on December 31, with the highest number of cases being reported in Kapashera, Nangloi, Sangam Vihar, Tilak Nagar, and Nand Nagri Circle. About 495 cases were reported till the morning of January 1.

A total of 186 cases of drunk driving were reported on December 24, of which Aman Vihar, Ashok Vihar, Badarpur, Barakhamba Road, Chanakyapuri, Civil Lines, Delhi Cantt, Defence Colony, Daryaganj and Dwarka Circle recorded the highest number of cases, the release said.