VIDEO: Senior Pune Police Officer's Daughter Creates Ruckus In Wanowrie's Upscale Society On New Year's Eve |

A Pune senior police officer's 22-year-old daughter, allegedly under the influence, created ruckuss on New Year's Eve in Wanowrie's upscale society.

Upon receiving the report, the police rushed to the scene.

Despite police intervention, local residents have expressed dissatisfaction, claiming the response was inadequate.

The incident unfolded in Oxford Comfort Society.

WATCH | Drunk Daughter of Senior Police Officer Causes Ruckus on New Year's Eve in Pune's Wanowrie; Booked by Police👇#Pune #PuneNews #NewYear pic.twitter.com/H1jeW9XRw9 — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) January 2, 2024

Assulted the security guard

The police officer's daughter, in an inebriated state, entered the society premises on December 31. She reportedly engaged in a scuffle with a security guard, pushing him. Subsequently, she brought a table from the society to the gate, throwing it onto the road, causing a traffic obstruction. Additionally, she forcefully closed the society gate by pushing two chairs belonging to the security guard. This led to a disturbance among the society residents, who attempted to reason with the intoxicated young woman. However, she refused to cooperate. The Wanvadi police were informed of the situation, and upon reaching the scene, attempts were made to take her into custody.

Despite the police intervention, the young woman continued to scream and resist, even physically assaulting police personnel. Eventually, the police had to use force, to apprehend her. A considerable number of society and outside residents gathered during the incident.

Senior Police Inspector Sanjay Patange from Wanavadi Police Station confirmed that a case has been registered against the 22-year-old woman. The incident resulted in the breaking of a vehicle's glass within the society, leading to charges against her, and a notice has been issued. The woman's father, a police inspector, has been living separately from his daughter and wife for the past three years. Charges against her include creating ruckuss at a public place and obstructing government work.