Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 30 Percent Of Foreigners Staying In City Without Doing Legal Procedures Including Yemen, Pakistan, Sudan |

In a shocking revelation, it has been found that around 30 percent of the foreign nationals residing in the city have not completed the legal formalities.

At present, there are 617 foreign nationals from 14 countries, including Yemen, Pakistan, Sudan, and others, registered with the police commissionerate. However, around 30 percent of them have changed their addresses registered with the commissionerate and are living somewhere else. If any foreign national has to change the existing place where he resides, he has to inform the police commissionerate foreign national cell, and the landlord who has kept him as a tenant has to fill out a form-C. However, many of those who have changed the place have not completed the formalities, the police sources said.

Last week, a Sudanese national, Osama Ali Younus Ahmed (22, Sudan), was living in the city for the past few months and was studying in a college here. The city police arrested him for attempting to convert the religion of two local minor boys forcibly. Osama Ali called two boys studying in class tenth to his room. Considering that he needed some help, both of them went to his room. Osama then started chanting some rhymes from a book. He then wrote something on a piece of paper and burnt it. He then spread the smoke on the two boys. He asked them to recite some chanting after him. Both the minor boys were afraid and managed to flee from the room. The panicked boys told their parents about the incident, and then a case was registered against Osama Ali with the City Chowk police station. He was then arrested.

After the investigation, the police on December 26 arrested three more of his accomplices, including Liban Mehendi Mohammad (39, Mogadishu, Somalia, presently living at National Colony, near Maulana Azad College), Amjad Khan Amir Khan Pathan (30, Rojebagug, Shifa Colony), and Mustafa Mohammad Yousif (Khartoum, Sudan). The court has remanded them in police custody till January 9, and further investigation is ongoing.

After the incident, the anti-terrorism squad (ATS), narcotics squad, and the local police got into action mode and investigated all the foreign nationals living in the city for study, business, or job purposes. Out of the total 617 foreign nationals registered with the city, 70 percent were found staying at the given addresses. However, 30 percent have changed their places of residence without informing the police administration.

Commissioner of Police Manoj Lohiya said that around 70 percent of the foreigners are staying at the addresses provided by them, but 30 percent have changed houses. They have not completed the legal formalities and filled the C-form. It is important that foreigners inform the police authorities if they are changing the address. Proper action is being taken in this regard.

Foreigners in the city

Yemen – 489

Pakistan – 66

Sudan – 36

Palestine – 5

USA – 4

Bangladesh, Afghanistan – 3 each

Japan, Keniya, Naigeria, Philipines – 2 each

Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Austria – 1 each