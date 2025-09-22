Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 28-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Waluj, Liquor Overdose Suspected

MIDC Waluj Police Station (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) | FIle Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The body of a 28-year-old man found in Bajajnagar in the Waluj industrial area created a sensation on Sunday morning. In the preliminary findings, it is suspected that the man died due to the overconsumption of liquor. The deceased has been identified as Umesh Wayal (28, Bajajnagar).

Deceased Youth Umesh Wayal (28, Bajajnagar) | Sourced

According to the details, Umesh was lying on the road for a long time. There was no activity of the body, and hence the nearby residents informed the Waluj MIDC police station about it. On receiving the information, constables Kishor Gade and Suraj Jadhav rushed to the spot and took Umesh to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The doctors declared him dead after examination.

Umesh was living with his brother Naresh Wayal in Bajajnagar. It was known that he had purchased illicit liquor from some bootleggers at Colgate Chowk, and it is suspected that he died due to the overconsumption of liquor. He was an educated youth addicted to liquor.

The residents have expressed strong resentment over the illicit liquor sale in the Waluj area and have demanded that stern action be taken against the illegal liquor sale in the area.