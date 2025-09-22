 Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 28-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Waluj, Liquor Overdose Suspected
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneChhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 28-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Waluj, Liquor Overdose Suspected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 28-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Waluj, Liquor Overdose Suspected

In the preliminary findings, it is suspected that the man died due to the overconsumption of liquor. The deceased has been identified as Umesh Wayal (28, Bajajnagar)

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 08:09 PM IST
article-image
MIDC Waluj Police Station (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) | FIle Photo

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The body of a 28-year-old man found in Bajajnagar in the Waluj industrial area created a sensation on Sunday morning. In the preliminary findings, it is suspected that the man died due to the overconsumption of liquor. The deceased has been identified as Umesh Wayal (28, Bajajnagar).

Deceased Youth Umesh Wayal (28, Bajajnagar)

Deceased Youth Umesh Wayal (28, Bajajnagar) | Sourced

According to the details, Umesh was lying on the road for a long time. There was no activity of the body, and hence the nearby residents informed the Waluj MIDC police station about it. On receiving the information, constables Kishor Gade and Suraj Jadhav rushed to the spot and took Umesh to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The doctors declared him dead after examination.

Read Also
Revolver, 5 Live Cartridges Found In 63-Year-Old Passenger’s Baggage At Pune Airport
article-image

Umesh was living with his brother Naresh Wayal in Bajajnagar. It was known that he had purchased illicit liquor from some bootleggers at Colgate Chowk, and it is suspected that he died due to the overconsumption of liquor. He was an educated youth addicted to liquor.

The residents have expressed strong resentment over the illicit liquor sale in the Waluj area and have demanded that stern action be taken against the illegal liquor sale in the area. 

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai News: CBI Arrests Absconding Accused In ₹3.81 Crore Cyber-Fraud Case
Mumbai News: CBI Arrests Absconding Accused In ₹3.81 Crore Cyber-Fraud Case
Nepal President Administers Oath To 4 New Ministers In Karki’s Interim Cabinet
Nepal President Administers Oath To 4 New Ministers In Karki’s Interim Cabinet
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Announce Comprehensive Flood Relief Package For Punjab - VIDEO
Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi Urges PM Modi To Announce Comprehensive Flood Relief Package For Punjab - VIDEO
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Zubeen Garg’s Fresh Autopsy To Be Conducted In Guwahati Amid Allegations Of Foul Play
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Announces Zubeen Garg’s Fresh Autopsy To Be Conducted In Guwahati Amid Allegations Of Foul Play

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nashik Schools Surpass Green Maharashtra Target With 70,000+ Trees Planted

Nashik Schools Surpass Green Maharashtra Target With 70,000+ Trees Planted

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Man Brutally Murdered By Brother-In-Law Due To Past Arguments; Police Detain...

Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime: Man Brutally Murdered By Brother-In-Law Due To Past Arguments; Police Detain...

Nashik: Chande, Chopra, Karmarkar Win Gold At State Level Table Tennis Meet

Nashik: Chande, Chopra, Karmarkar Win Gold At State Level Table Tennis Meet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 28-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Waluj, Liquor Overdose Suspected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 28-Year-Old Man Found Dead In Waluj, Liquor Overdose Suspected

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Welcomes Navratri With Religious Fervour; Devotees Throng Tuljabhavani...

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Welcomes Navratri With Religious Fervour; Devotees Throng Tuljabhavani...