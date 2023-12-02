Chhatrapati Sambhajianagar: 3 Burglars Arrested By Crime Branch Police

The crime branch of the city police arrested three listed house-burglars on police record at Chhota Murlidharnagar on Friday night and seized stolen articles worth Rs 25,000 from them.

The arrested have been identified as Akash alias Gahibya Raju Khare (21, Chhota Murlidharnagar, Osmanpura), Akash alias Uru Sunil Ahire (Chhota Murlidharnagar) and Anil alias Sonu Dnyaneshwar Dabhade (22, Nagsennagar, Osmanpura).

Police said, a locked house of Manish Apartments in Vedantnagar was burgled on November 29. Following which the owner Chandrakant Salve lodged a complaint with the Vedantnagar police station.

The Vedantnagar police resumed the investigation; CP Manoj Lohiya directed the crime branch PI Sandeep Gurme to conduct a parallel investigation in the same case.

The crime branch team received the information from the informers that Akash along with his two accomplices had burgled the house.

The team started the search operation and upon learning about the accused hiding in Chhota Murlidharnagar near the railway tracks, laid a trap and surrounded the entire area.

The accused and his accomplices, knowing that the police are on the lookout immediately started to run but in vain.

The police with strenuous efforts chased them and were successful in nabbin all three.

The team seized the stolen cash Rs 5,000 and a mobile phone, all worth Rs 25,000 from the accused and handed them to the Vedantnagar police station for further investigation.