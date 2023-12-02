 Event to observe International Day of Persons With Disabilities Held In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
The competitions were organised on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disablities and the anniversary of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC).

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Saturday, December 02, 2023, 11:00 PM IST
article-image

The specially abled children between the age of six and eight years of age particpated in various competitions held for them by Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) on Saturday at Shahar Sadhana Kendra, N-6 Cidco.

The competitions were organised on the occasion of the International Day of Persons with Disablities and the anniversary of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). 

The programme was inspired by the concept of ‘Divyang Mitra’ by the CSMC administrator G Srikanth. 

The event involved painting, running and other competitions as well where around 250 students participated.

The students were handed over certificates by the deputy municipal commissioner Nanda Gaikwad. 

First, second and third rank winners will be given prizes by the administrator G Srikanth during the main anniversary function that will be held soon.

Education officer Bharat Teengote, head master Santosh Tapkiri, control officer Ganesh Dandge and other dignitaries were present at event.

