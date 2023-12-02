Pune: Maharashtra Govt Sanctions ₹29.73 Crore For Development Of Maharani Saibai's Memorial In Velhe |

The Maharashtra government has allocated ₹29.73 crore for the development of Maharani Saibai's memorial, located at the base of Rajgad fort in Velhe taluka. Maharani Saibai was the wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and the mother of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj.

Baramati MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Working President Supriya Sule took to X (formerly Twitter) and expressed her continuous efforts in pushing for the memorial's development. "This allocation ensures the preservation of Maharani Saibai's legacy. I envision a grand monument dedicated to Maharani Saibai to be erected at this site," she added.

Supriya Sule Raises Concern Over Traffic Congestion On Pune-Mumbai Expressway

Sule recently voiced her concern over the persistent traffic congestion on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway (Pune-Mumbai Expressway) by sharing a video on X. She urged the Maharashtra government to swiftly address and resolve the ongoing issue.

In her post, she expressed, "While travelling from Mumbai to Pune on the Yashwantrao Chavan Expressway, there was a significant traffic jam in the ghat area. Previously, this route was known for its smooth travel. However, lately, it has been causing trouble due to traffic jams. Apart from causing time wastage, it contributes to environmental damage as petrol and diesel are wasted. I request the state government to address this issue immediately and alleviate the inconvenience faced by commuters."

Social media users echoed Sule's sentiments, emphasising the need for prompt government action. Some suggested strategies, such as redirecting heavy vehicles to the old national highway while allocating the new one for ST buses, private buses, and private four-wheelers to ease traffic congestion.