Central Railway To Run Additional 40 Summer Special Trains Between Pune & Sambalpur, Hadapsar & Guwahati

Central Railway has announced the operation of additional summer special trains between Pune and Sambalpur, as well as Hadapsar and Guwahati, to accommodate the additional passenger rush.

For the Pune-Sambalpur-Pune route (24 trips), train no. 08328 will depart from Pune at 9:15am on Tuesdays from April 16 to July 2 (12 trips) and will reach Sambalpur at 1:30pm the next day. Train no. 08327 will depart from Sambalpur at 11pm on Sundays from April 14 to June 30 (12 trips) and will reach Pune at 2:45am on the third day.

Halts for this route include Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Wardha, Nagpur, Gondia, Rajnandgaon, Durg, Raipur, Mahasamund, Khariar Road, Kantabanji, Titlagarh, Balangir, and Bargarh Road.

The composition of these trains includes 22 ICF coaches, including one AC-2 tier, four AC-3 tier, nine sleeper class, and eight general second class coaches, including two luggage cum guard brake van.

For the Hadapsar-Guwahati-Hadapsar route (16 trips), train no. 05609 will depart from Hadapsar at 10am on Thursdays from May 9 to June 27 (8 trips), arriving at Guwahati at 8:15am on the third day. Train no. 05610 will depart from Guwahati on Mondays at 10:40am from May 6 to June 24 (8 trips), reaching Hadapsar at 6:20pm on the third day.

Halts for this route include Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Cheoki, Mirzapur, Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Jn., Patliputra, Hajipur, Barauni, Khagaria, Nonera, Katihar, Kishanganj, and New Jalpaiguri.

The composition of these trains includes 18 ICF coaches, including one AC-2 tier, three AC-3 tier, 12 sleeper class, and two luggage cum guard brake vans.