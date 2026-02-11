Central Bank Of India To Hold Farmer Awareness And Credit Outreach Program In Ahilyanagar | Sourced

Ahilyanagar: The Central Bank of India has organised a farmer awareness and credit outreach program on banking and agriculture schemes for farmers.

This program will be organised on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 10.00 am at Lakshmi Narayan Mangal Office, Akhegaon Road, Shevgaon (Tal. Shevgaon, Dist. Ahilyanagar, Pin – 414502).

The main objective of this program is to provide the benefits of banking services to farmers and to provide detailed information on various agricultural and rural development schemes. The program will provide guidance on agricultural loans, crop loans, KCC, animal husbandry, goat farming, poultry farming, the food processing industry, rural livelihood schemes and new agricultural technologies.

Also, expert officers will guide the farmers about the information on various schemes available through the bank, loan facilities, the application process and required documents.

The Central Bank of India's regional head, district lead bank manager and senior officers of the bank will be present at this event.

The Central Bank of India has appealed to all the farmers of Shevgaon taluka and the surrounding area to attend this event in large numbers and take advantage of various banking and agricultural schemes.