Nashik: Determined To Put Stalled Projects Back On Track, City To Reach New Heights In 2.5 Years, Says Mayor | Sourced

Nashik: Mayor Himgauri Aaher-Aadke has assured that stalled development projects beneficial to the city will be expedited, and special focus will be given to completing works related to the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela. She stated that her administration will move forward with a clear vision of development.



She was speaking to the media after assuming charge as the 17th Mayor of Nashik on Tuesday. The Mayor said that her goal is to give Nashik a distinct identity, transforming it from a local city to a globally recognised one within the next few years. Along with continuous priority to the Simhastha Kumbh Mela and urban development, projects like Namami Goda, the Logistics Hub, and the IT Hub will be actively pursued.



She added that large-scale funding from the Central and State Governments will be received for Kumbh Mela-related works, which will significantly transform the city’s infrastructure and appearance. Strengthening road and air connectivity will help Nashik evolve from a religious and spiritual city into a strong industrial and economic hub, taking it to a new level of development.

Mayor Aaher-Aadke also emphasised that Nashik has a naturally supportive environment for growth, and special attention will be given to developing religious tourism and medical tourism.

100-Day Action Plan

She noted that due to the absence of elected representatives for the past four years, the city was under administrative rule, which led to delays in several development projects. Many expected initiatives could not progress due to a lack of follow-up.

To address this, a 100-day action plan will be prepared to fast-track development. Through improved civic amenities and infrastructure, efforts will be made to deliver a better quality of life to Nashik citizens. Special initiatives will be taken to accelerate the long-pending IT Park project, she informed.

“Inconvenience is Real, But Development is Necessary”

Responding to concerns about pothole-filled roads and traffic congestion due to the ongoing Kumbh Mela and development works, the Mayor acknowledged the difficulties faced by citizens. However, she said such inconveniences are unavoidable when large-scale development is underway.



She appealed to citizens for patience and cooperation with the administration, stating that millions of devotees from across the world will visit Nashik during the Simhastha Kumbh Mela, making world-class infrastructure essential.

Though there is inconvenience today, she assured that in the future, citizens will benefit from better roads, improved facilities, and a more comfortable urban life.