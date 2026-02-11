Nashik: Humanity’s Welfare Lies In Practising Dharma, Says RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat At Panchkalyanak Ceremony | Sourced

Nashik: The world that abandoned the path of religion and embraced materialism has gained facilities and comforts but lost true happiness. As a result, humanity today is facing numerous problems. Only by harmonising modern technology with ancient wisdom and by practising dharma can true welfare of humankind be achieved,” stated Dr Mohan Bhagwat, Sarsanghchalak of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).



He was speaking at the international Panchkalyanak Pratishtha ceremony of the Digambar Jain sect organised at the ‘Namokar’ pilgrimage centre in Malsane (Taluka Chandwad). The dais was graced by Ganacharya Shri Kunthusagarji Maharaj, Acharya Shri Devanandiji Maharaj, MLA Dr Rahul Aaher and other dignitaries.

Dr Bhagwat further said, “It is the religious and value-based society that has created unity in diversity in India. The principles of Ahimsa (non-violence), pluralism, and Aparigraha (non-possessiveness) have paved the path of human progress. The ‘Namokar Mantra’ is not merely a group of words but a guiding mantra for the welfare of humanity and nature. The time has come to offer this benevolent mantra to the entire world. Pilgrimage centres are places of penance and spiritual discipline and serve as sources of inspiration for human welfare.”

On this occasion, Acharya Devanandiji Maharaj said that due to the sacrifices of freedom fighters, we are able to experience freedom today. Saints and sages are the true heritage of the nation, and it is through their spirituality and devotion that the country progresses.



In his blessings, Ganacharya Kunthusagarji Maharaj stated that the welfare of the world is possible only through the blessings of saints. Destroying violent tendencies in society and working for the welfare of humanity is the need of the time.



During the ceremony, a special religious text was released, and the ‘Panch Parmeshthi Mandap’ was inaugurated by the dignitaries. Thousands of Jain devotees from across the country are attending this international religious festival.