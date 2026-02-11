Pune: Deafening Bike Silencers Trouble Parvati, Sinhagad Road, Gokhale Nagar Residents | Sourced

Pune: The deafening noise of illegally modified silencers on two-wheelers has become a daily nuisance for residents of Parvati, Sinhagad Road and Gokhale Nagar, especially for students and senior citizens.

Locals say the problem has intensified over the past few months, especially during late evenings and early mornings, disturbing sleep and affecting senior citizens, children’s studies and patients.

Residents complain that bikers, mostly youngsters, deliberately install modified silencers that produce explosive sounds like gunshots while accelerating. The sharp cracking noise echoes through residential lanes, creating panic and discomfort.

Vineet Mahaskar, who lives near Purohit Hospital in Parvati, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “It feels like a firecracker bursting right outside our window every few minutes post 11 pm. We are preparing for the civil services exam. It breaks our concentration.”

Similar concerns were raised by Vaishnavi Kulkarni from Sinhagad Road. She highlighted that while traffic movement remains heavy throughout the day, the problem worsens after 10 pm when groups of bikers ride at high speed, deliberately revving their engines. “We have elderly people at home. They get startled by the sudden noise, and it has become impossible to sleep peacefully at night," she said.

“Some riders race on the stretch and create unnecessary noise just to show off,” said Nitin Jadhav, who stays in Gokhale Nagar. “We are not against biking, but this kind of reckless behaviour is troubling for everyone. Bikes like Bullets and old Yamahas are used for such noise," he added.

In Gokhale Nagar, parents of board exam students have expressed frustration. “My son is preparing for board exams. The loud noise distracts him constantly,” said Ameena Shaikh, a local resident. “Police should take strict action and seize such vehicles," she added.

Citizens claim that despite periodic drives by traffic police against modified silencers, the issue continues. Police need to conduct regular surprise checks and impose heavy fines to deter offenders.

In a recent case, Warje Malwadi Police took action against 15 Bullet owners who had fitted modified silencers.

Mahesh Bolkotgi, Senior Police Inspector of Warje Malwadi, speaking to The Free Press Journal, said, “We have tightened our grip on such nuisances, and stricter action will be taken. Additionally, local shop owners have also been warned regarding the issue.”