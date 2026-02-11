 Pune Court Rejects Bail Of Sheetal Tejwani In ₹1,800 Crore Mundhwa Land Scam
Pune sessions court rejected bail for Sheetal Tejwani, accused in a ₹1,800 crore Mundhwa land scam involving protected government land. Tejwani allegedly conspired with revenue officials to illegally transfer land to Amedia Enterprises LLP, causing huge loss to the state. Court cited serious offence, prima facie evidence, and ongoing probe against other accused.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 04:29 PM IST
Pune Court Rejects Bail Of Sheetal Tejwani In ₹1,800 Crore Mundhwa Land Scam | Representational Image

Pune: A Pune sessions court has rejected the bail application of Sheetal Kisanchand Tejwani, accused in an alleged large-scale land scam involving protected government land, citing prima facie evidence of her involvement and the serious nature of the offence.

Additional Sessions Judge B.V. Wagh dismissed Tejwani's bail plea on February 6 in connection with a crime report registered at Khadak Police Station under various provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.

According to the prosecution, Tejwani is the key accused in the case, who allegedly obtained power of attorney from 372 Vatandars and executed sale deeds of protected land bearing Survey No.88 at Mundhwa in favour of a private firm, Amedia Enterprises LLP.

The prosecution claimed that the transactions were carried out despite revocation of the power of attorney and even on behalf of deceased Vatandars, causing wrongful loss to the government exchequer. The prosecution further alleged that the land, valued at approximately Rs 1,800 crore, was shown at Rs 300 crore in the sale deed, with no consideration amount passed and stamp duty of only Rs 500 affixed.

The land is stated to be allotted to the Botanical Survey of India.

Opposing the bail plea, the prosecution submitted that the applicant acted in collusion with revenue officials to secure illegal regularisation orders and that several co-accused are still absconding, raising concerns over witness tampering.

Tejwani, through her counsel, claimed innocence and argued that the dispute was civil in nature. It was also contended that she is a single mother of three children and that the investigation against her has been completed.

However, the court observed that the applicant appeared to be legally well-versed and had allegedly conspired with public servants for illegal enrichment. The court termed the offence an "elite scam" involving huge loss to the state exchequer and held that granting bail at this stage would be inappropriate.

"The submissions advanced seeking bail on sympathetic grounds would amount to misplaced sympathy," the court noted while rejecting the application.

Further investigation into the case is ongoing against other accused persons.

The case pertains to an alleged large-scale land scam involving protected government land in the Mundhwa area of Pune City, wherein revenue officials and private individuals, including Sheetal Tejwani and Digvijay Patil, one of the partners in Amedia Enterprises LLP, are accused of manipulating records and illegally transferring ownership rights. Late Ajit Pawar's son Parth Pawar, is another partner in Amedia Enterprises; however his was not named in the FIR and Chargesheet filed by Pune City Police.

