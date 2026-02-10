Pune: Maharashtra Cabinet Greenlights Purandar International Airport Project; CM Devendra Fadnavis Sets 1st June Deadline For Land Acquisition | Sourced

Pune: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced on Tuesday that the state government has officially approved the Purandar International Airport project. He made an official announcement after a cabinet meeting earlier in the day. Explicit instructions have been issued to complete the necessary land acquisition process by 1st June 2026.

Reacting to the news, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation and Pune MP Murlidhar Mohol stated that the project is vital for Pune and Western Maharashtra and will have far-reaching impacts, benefiting Pune as well as neighbouring districts.

Union MoS Mohol remarked, “Increasing air connectivity will be decisive for industry, business, the IT sector, tourism, and agricultural exports. After the Navi Mumbai International Airport, the Purandar Airport will provide a major alternative for Pune and Western Maharashtra. It will provide a massive boost to increasing passenger and cargo capacity.”

“Furthermore, in terms of international connectivity, it will help establish direct air links with key global routes like the Middle East, Europe, and Southeast Asia, opening new doors for exports, foreign investment, and global business opportunities,” Mohol added.

The Purandar Airport is expected to accelerate logistics, warehousing, MSME industries, and the rapid transport of agricultural produce. It will go a long way to provide farmers with direct market access.

Mohol further clarified that the project will be crucial for job creation, infrastructure development, and investment growth. He emphasised that every effort will be made through state and central government coordination to complete the project on time.

Key Maharashtra Cabinet Decisions

The Maharashtra Cabinet has approved several major development decisions, including:

- Irrigation: A Rs 15,000 crore loan for irrigation projects.

- Infrastructure: An Rs 6,000 crore push specifically for the Purandar Airport in Pune.

- Industry: 1,000 acres of land in Indapur for a new MIDC industrial area.

- Sports: An international cricket stadium in Kolhapur and a Rs 75 crore sports complex in Baramati.

- Public Policy: The launch of the ‘My Village, Healthy Village’ campaign, the introduction of a new Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Policy 2026, and making email notices legally valid under revenue laws.

These decisions are aimed at boosting infrastructure, investment, agriculture, and public services across the state.