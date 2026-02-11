Pune: Construction Debris Found In Riverbed Near PMC HQ, Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram Promises Clearance | Sourced

In a shocking incident, a large quantity of construction rubble and debris has been found dumped directly into the riverbed near Tilak Bridge, barely 200 metres from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters.

The dumping is reportedly taking place near Amruteshwar Temple, along a road frequently used by several civic officials and staff members on a daily basis. The act has raised serious concerns about environmental damage and blatant violation of civic norms.

As per regulations, developers undertaking redevelopment projects are required to clearly declare designated sites for the disposal of construction debris before receiving permission. However, in this case, debris appears to have been dumped illegally into the river, indicating a complete disregard for the rules.

Residents allege that such activities continue unchecked due to negligence and lack of enforcement by the concerned authorities. The incident has sparked anger among citizens, who fear long-term damage to the river ecosystem and surrounding areas.

“This is happening in the heart of the city, right under the nose of the civic body. If this can happen here, imagine what must be happening in other parts of Pune,” said Vijay Kulkarni, a resident of Tilak Road.

“We see trucks coming and unloading debris directly into the riverbed. Shockingly, no one is stopping them. This is not the first time something of this sort has happened. Authorities should take deterrent action to avoid any such incidents in the future,” said Mayur Shinde, a local shopkeeper.

“The river is already struggling with pollution. It has become a dumping ground for construction waste. If this continues, it will only worsen the situation and affect our health,” said Sulochana Patil, a senior citizen staying near the Amruteshwar Temple.

Environmental activists point out that such dumping not only pollutes the river but also reduces its natural flow, increases the risk of flooding during monsoons, and destroys aquatic habitats. They stress that Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste contains harmful materials that can severely impact water quality.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, "The civic body will immediately clear the dumped debris from the riverbed and initiate necessary action. A team is already working to find the culprits."