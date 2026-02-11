 Pune: Construction Debris Found In Riverbed Near PMC HQ, Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram Promises Clearance
e-Paper Get App
HomePunePune: Construction Debris Found In Riverbed Near PMC HQ, Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram Promises Clearance

Pune: Construction Debris Found In Riverbed Near PMC HQ, Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram Promises Clearance

The dumping is reportedly taking place near Amruteshwar Temple, along a road frequently used by several civic officials and staff members on a daily basis. The act has raised serious concerns about environmental damage and blatant violation of civic norms

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, February 11, 2026, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
Pune: Construction Debris Found In Riverbed Near PMC HQ, Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram Promises Clearance | Sourced

In a shocking incident, a large quantity of construction rubble and debris has been found dumped directly into the riverbed near Tilak Bridge, barely 200 metres from the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) headquarters.

The dumping is reportedly taking place near Amruteshwar Temple, along a road frequently used by several civic officials and staff members on a daily basis. The act has raised serious concerns about environmental damage and blatant violation of civic norms.

As per regulations, developers undertaking redevelopment projects are required to clearly declare designated sites for the disposal of construction debris before receiving permission. However, in this case, debris appears to have been dumped illegally into the river, indicating a complete disregard for the rules.

Read Also
Pune Traffic Police Book 1,454 For Triple Seat Riding; ₹16 Lakh Fine Collected
article-image

Residents allege that such activities continue unchecked due to negligence and lack of enforcement by the concerned authorities. The incident has sparked anger among citizens, who fear long-term damage to the river ecosystem and surrounding areas.

FPJ Shorts
Anil Kapoor's 'Super Woman' & Wifey Sunita Stuns In ₹1,62 L Organza Silk Kurta At Sonam's Godh Bharai
Anil Kapoor's 'Super Woman' & Wifey Sunita Stuns In ₹1,62 L Organza Silk Kurta At Sonam's Godh Bharai
SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result Anytime Now At sbi.co.in; Check Download Steps, Expected Cutoff And In-Hand Salary Details
SBI Clerk 2025–26 Mains Result Anytime Now At sbi.co.in; Check Download Steps, Expected Cutoff And In-Hand Salary Details
Indian Govt's AI Deepfake Crackdown: Experts Hail Revised Guidelines For Instagram, YouTube
Indian Govt's AI Deepfake Crackdown: Experts Hail Revised Guidelines For Instagram, YouTube
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Disburses ₹12 Crore In Financial Assistance To 15,700 Construction Workers' Children
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Disburses ₹12 Crore In Financial Assistance To 15,700 Construction Workers' Children

“This is happening in the heart of the city, right under the nose of the civic body. If this can happen here, imagine what must be happening in other parts of Pune,” said Vijay Kulkarni, a resident of Tilak Road.

“We see trucks coming and unloading debris directly into the riverbed. Shockingly, no one is stopping them. This is not the first time something of this sort has happened. Authorities should take deterrent action to avoid any such incidents in the future,” said Mayur Shinde, a local shopkeeper.

Read Also
People In Police Uniforms Asking For Money In Pune's Kharadi & Wagholi? Netizens Raise Alarm
article-image

“The river is already struggling with pollution. It has become a dumping ground for construction waste. If this continues, it will only worsen the situation and affect our health,” said Sulochana Patil, a senior citizen staying near the Amruteshwar Temple.

Environmental activists point out that such dumping not only pollutes the river but also reduces its natural flow, increases the risk of flooding during monsoons, and destroys aquatic habitats. They stress that Construction and Demolition (C&D) waste contains harmful materials that can severely impact water quality.

Meanwhile, speaking to The Free Press Journal, PMC Commissioner Naval Kishore Ram said, "The civic body will immediately clear the dumped debris from the riverbed and initiate necessary action. A team is already working to find the culprits."

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Construction Debris Found In Riverbed Near PMC HQ, Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram Promises...
Pune: Construction Debris Found In Riverbed Near PMC HQ, Commissioner Naval Kishor Ram Promises...
Nashik: Humanity’s Welfare Lies In Practising Dharma, Says RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat At...
Nashik: Humanity’s Welfare Lies In Practising Dharma, Says RSS Chief Dr Mohan Bhagwat At...
Pune: Deafening Bike Silencers Trouble Parvati, Sinhagad Road, Gokhale Nagar Residents
Pune: Deafening Bike Silencers Trouble Parvati, Sinhagad Road, Gokhale Nagar Residents
Pune Court Rejects Bail Of Sheetal Tejwani In ₹1,800 Crore Mundhwa Land Scam
Pune Court Rejects Bail Of Sheetal Tejwani In ₹1,800 Crore Mundhwa Land Scam
'No Foul Play In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, But Investigation Needed': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale
'No Foul Play In Ajit Pawar Plane Crash, But Investigation Needed': Union Minister Ramdas Athawale