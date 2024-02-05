 Cemetery And Park For Pets In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Soon: CSMC Chief G Srikanth
He made this announcement during the inauguration of the special Rabies drive organized jointly by the Mission Rabies Organisation of India, CSMC, and the Animal Husbandry Department, Government of Maharashtra, on Monday.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Monday, February 05, 2024, 07:09 PM IST
article-image
Municipal Commissioner and Administrator of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) G Srikanth announced that a cemetery and a park for pet animals will be established in the city soon.

Present at the event were Additional Municipal Commissioner Ranjeet Patil, Deputy Commissioner Nanda Gaikwad, regional Animal Husbandry Joint Commissioner Dr Sanjay Gaikwad, Deputy Commissioner Dr Pradeep Zod, Assistant Commissioner Dr Ratnakar Pedgaonkar, Chief Garden Superintendent Vijay Patil, Veterinary Officer Dr Shaikh Shahed, Executive Engineer Amol Kulkarni, MB Qazi, Anant Jadhav, Raosaheb Jawale, students, and residents.

Rabies free city

Srikanth further stated that there had been no deaths due to dog bites or related diseases in the past three years.

"Now, a vaccination drive has been launched to make the city Rabies-free. Under the drive, more than 30,000 dogs will be vaccinated, which will be helpful for the animals and human health as well. All residents of the city should participate in it. It will also help to reduce the number of stray dogs in the city. The corporation is committed to establishing a cemetery, hostel, and a park for pet animals," he said.

A team of 100 volunteers will implement the vaccination drive in the city, including 60 dog handlers and 40 doctors. The team will also include 15 auto-rickshaws and 10 four-wheelers for transportation.

Dr Vijay Patil, Dr Shahid Shaikh, Dr Rohit Dhumal, Dr Praveen Ohal, and others will lead the drive. The drive was implemented in the Town Hall and Buddhi Lane area on the first day.

