 Case Registered Against Two People In Pimpri-Chinchwad For Betting On Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Match
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 04:36 PM IST
Case Registered Against Two People In Pimpri-Chinchwad For Betting On Sri Lanka Vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Match | X I @ACCMedia1

Pimpri-Chinchwad: The Anti-Property Crime Cell of Pimpri-Chinchwad Crime Branch has taken action against two men for illegal betting in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025, officials announced on Monday. The two men were found red-handed, involved in betting on the Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka match, which took place on Saturday.

Police Constable Nitin Lokhande reported the matter to the Pimpri Police Station. A case has been registered against Girish Mulchand Israni (31) and Vicky Mulchand Israni (31), both residents of Pimpri Market.

According to police reports, the two accused were found to be betting illegally on the Asia Cup 2025 game between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. The Anti-Property Crime Cell of the Crime Branch received a tip-off and raided their residence, where the illegal betting was ongoing.

Senior Police Inspector Vijay Dhamal, in charge of the Anti-Property Crime Cell, told The Free Press Journal, "The action was taken on Saturday. We have served them notice. Crackdowns are ongoing for betting activities. We suspect that more cases might come forward."

Bangladesh Beats Sri Lanka by Four Wickets

In the first Super Four encounter of the Asia Cup 2025, Bangladesh defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in a nail-biting last-ball thriller. With one ball to spare, Bangladesh took one run to win the match. Saif Hassan and Towhid Hridoy shined with the bat, as both of them scored half-centuries. Saif Hassan was awarded Man of the Match for his 61 runs in 45 balls. Sri Lanka had defeated Bangladesh in the earlier group stage fixture, and Bangladesh turned the tables in the tough Super Four fixture.

