Case Registered Against Husband and Three Others for Allegedly Driving Wife to Suicide Over Flat Demand

A case has been registered against the husband and three others at Mhasrul A case has been registered against the husband and three others at Mhasrul police station for allegedly driving the wife to commit suicide. The complaint alleges that the woman took her own life due to physical and mental torture inflicted upon her by husband. It is alleged that the husband was frequently asking for ₹2 lakh to purchase a flat.

The suspects named in the case are Sonu Sunil Wagh, Ranjana Sunil Wagh (Resident of Adityanath society, Gas Godown Near Peth Road), and Raju Suryavanshi (Resident of Vikharan, Dist. Jalgaon). The complaint was filed by Ramdas Babulal More (Resident of Titvi, Parola Dist. Jalgaon). The victim, Komal Sonu Wagh (age 23, Adityanath Sosa, Pethroad), a married woman, tragically ended her life by hanging herself in her residence on May 11.

According to the complaint lodged by her father, Komal had been subjected to torture over the past year due to demand for two lakh rupees from in-laws to purchase a flat. The complaint states that she took the drastic step of suicide after enduring verbal abuse and physical violence from her husband and mother-in-law. Further investigation into the matter is being conducted by the police.