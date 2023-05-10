 Bumpy Ride in Pune: PMPML breakdowns surge to 54 bus failures per day
Bumpy Ride in Pune: PMPML breakdowns surge to 54 bus failures per day

The PMPML has witnessed an alarming increase in the average monthly breakdowns of its buses since January.

Updated: Wednesday, May 10, 2023, 09:30 PM IST
article-image
Bumpy Ride in Pune: PMPML breakdowns surge to 54 bus failures per day | ANI

The breakdowns in PMPML (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited) buses have witnessed a significant surge in April, surpassing the numbers recorded in March.

The PMPML has witnessed an alarming increase in the average monthly breakdowns of its buses since January.

In January, the daily average breakdown stood at 26, which rose to 28 in February. However, March saw a significant surge with an average of 41 breakdowns per day. The trend continued to worsen in April, reaching an average of 54 breakdowns per day.

Total Breakdowns

In March, a total of 1,270 breakdowns were reported, with 686 breakdowns in PMPML-owned buses and 584 breakdowns in leased buses.

However, the situation worsened in April, with breakdowns reaching a new high. The total breakdown incidents surged to 1,614, exceeding the previous month's figures. Of these, 647 breakdowns occurred in PMPML-owned buses, while 967 were reported in leased buses.

Revenue picture took a positive turn

However, the revenue picture took a positive turn in April, with earnings reaching Rs 1,57,80,990 (1.58 Crore).

In January, the revenue stood at Rs 1,62,97,017 (1.63 Crore), which was followed by a slight decline in February, with earnings totalling Rs 1,63,76,602 (1.64 Crore). March witnessed a further decrease, with revenue dropping to Rs 1,53,58,256 (1.53 Crore).

