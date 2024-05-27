Buddha Purnima Celebration: Nanded Hosts Buddha Pahat Programme |

The Buddha Pahat programme was held in Nanded on the occasion of Buddha Purnima. Bharat Wankhede, the founder president of the Mantralaya Officers' Association, on the occasion of the presidential conclusion said that they will now take such programs across the state and strive to implement strategic programs for society.

Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Social and Cultural Movement Nanded, and the Mantralaya Officers' Association, Mumbai, jointly organised the Buddha Pahat musical program with great enthusiasm at Dr Shankarao Chavan Auditorium.

Singers Vandana Gavai, Srirang Chintewar, and Shivani Kadam won the appreciation of the fans.

The program was presided over by organising chairman Bharat Wankhede, while Deputy Secretary of Ministry Mumbai General Administration Department Rajendra Savane, Senior Personal Assistant to Upper Chief Secretary of Finance Department Subhash Gavai, Senior Literary Dr Karuna Jamdade, and other dignitaries were present.