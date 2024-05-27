Bombay High Court Grants Interim Bail to Former Museum Department Director Amid Bribery Allegations

The Bombay High Court has granted interim bail to Dr Tejas Garge, the former director of the Museum Department, providing temporary relief in a bribery case. Dr Garge has been granted bail until June 12, effectively halting any immediate arrest procedures against him.

The case originated from a complaint by an entrepreneur who sought a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Archaeological Department to establish a company near Ramshej Fort on Peth Road. The complaint implicated Assistant Director of Archaeology, Aarti Mrinal Ale (41), and Director Tejas Garge in connection with a bribe of ₹1.5 lakh.

Plea initially rejected by sessions court

Following the registration of the case, Dr Garge's pre-arrest bail application was initially rejected by the Nashik District and Sessions Court, prompting him to seek relief from the Bombay High Court. The High Court's decision to grant interim bail has temporarily suspended any arrest actions until the specified date.

In a related development, Dr Garge's residence in Mumbai was searched last week by the Anti-Corruption Department in the presence of his wife, Vishakha. During the search, approximately ₹3 lakh in cash was discovered. Additionally, bank records revealed₹20 lakh in Garge's account. However, the investigation team is still awaiting further details from other bank accounts.

This case has drawn significant attention due to the involvement of high-ranking officials and the substantial amounts of money implicated. The upcoming sessions in the High Court will likely provide more clarity on the future proceedings and the final outcome of the case.