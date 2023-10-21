 Bomb Scare Forces Pune-Delhi Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Mumbai
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneBomb Scare Forces Pune-Delhi Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Mumbai

Bomb Scare Forces Pune-Delhi Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Mumbai

The passenger who claimed there was a bomb in his bag was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after the plane landed at the Mumbai airport as he complained of chest pain

ANIUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 01:16 PM IST
article-image
Bomb Scare Forces Pune-Delhi Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Mumbai | Twitter/@AkasaAir

A Delhi-bound Akasa flight carrying 185 passengers from Pune made an emergency landing at the Mumbai Airport after a passenger claimed that he had a bomb in his bag, officials said on Saturday.

The flight, which was diverted to the Mumbai airport, landed in the early hours of today after some 40 minutes following takeoff from the Pune airport, the airlines said in a statement today.

The flight finally departed for its original destination around 6am today after the bomb claim turned out to be a hoax.

"At around 2.30am today a CISF officer informed the Mumbai Police Control, after which the luggage of the passenger of that flight was searched in the presence of Bomb Detection and Disposable Squad (BDDS) team, as well as police officers. But during an investigation the police did not find any suspicious object," a police officer said.

Read Also
Will Cyclone Tej Have Any Impact On Pune? Here's All You Need To Know
article-image

The passenger who claimed there was a bomb in his bag was taken to the hospital in an ambulance after the plane landed at the Mumbai airport as he complained of chest pain.

According to police, a relative accompanying the passenger on the flight told police that he had taken medicine due to chest pain.

In a statement, Akasa Airlines confirmed the incident.

"Akasa Air flight QP 1148, flying from Pune to Delhi at 00:07 hrs on October 21, 2023, and carrying 185 passengers and six crew members on board, received a security alert shortly after take-off. As per safety and security procedures, the plane was diverted to Mumbai. The Captain followed all required emergency procedures and landed safely at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 00:42 hrs," Akasa Airlines said.

After receiving police clearance, the flight left for Delhi from Mumbai airport around 6 am.

Mumbai Police is further investigating the matter.

Read Also
Pune: Asian Games Gold Medallist Rutuja Bhosale Credits Punit Balan For Motivating Her
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH VIDEOS: Residents Of Wadgaonsheri Seek Relief From IT Company's Noise Pollution

WATCH VIDEOS: Residents Of Wadgaonsheri Seek Relief From IT Company's Noise Pollution

Pune: Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Defrauded Of ₹1 Crore

Pune: Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran Defrauded Of ₹1 Crore

Pune: Who Shared The Formula For Making Mephedrone With Lalit Patil? Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: Who Shared The Formula For Making Mephedrone With Lalit Patil? Here's All You Need To Know

Bomb Scare Forces Pune-Delhi Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Mumbai

Bomb Scare Forces Pune-Delhi Flight to Make Emergency Landing in Mumbai

'SC's Same-Sex Marriage Verdict Has Brought A Rift In The LGBT Community'

'SC's Same-Sex Marriage Verdict Has Brought A Rift In The LGBT Community'