Pune: Asian Games Gold Medallist Rutuja Bhosale Credits Punit Balan For Motivating Her |

Rutuja Bhosale, who recently won the gold medal in mixed doubles at the 2023 Asian Games alongside Rohan Bopanna, credited entrepreneur Punit Balan for being a significant source of motivation throughout her journey.

Reflecting on her moment of glory, Bhosale stated, "After winning the gold medal in the Asian Games, the country's national anthem was played, and the tricolor was hoisted. That moment is the golden highlight of my life. With unwavering support from my family and the encouragement of Punit Balan, I embarked on this challenging endeavour."

When discussing her future plans, the tennis star shared, "I am currently in rigorous preparation for the Olympics and the Australian Open, receiving invaluable guidance from accomplished coaches to ensure I am well-prepared."

Read Also Pune: SPPU Introduces MA Program Focused On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

Following her outstanding achievement, Bhosale was felicitated by Punit Balan and Janhvi Dhariwal Balan.

Punit Balan expressed his admiration, stating, "Rituja has not only elevated the Balan Group's name and the pride of Maharashtra but also the entire nation. We take great pride in her accomplishments. The Balan Group has a longstanding commitment to supporting talented athletes like Rutuja, and we are fully prepared to extend our financial assistance to aid her in her Olympic preparations. Our ultimate goal is to see her secure a medal at the Olympics."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)