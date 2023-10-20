Maharashtra: Central Railway To Run 36 Special Festival Trains Between Amravati To Pune & Badnera To Nashik; Check Details

PTI

Central Railway will run special festival MEMU trains between Amravati to Pune and Badnera to Nashik to clear the extra rush of passengers as per details given below:

1) Amravati – Pune MEMU (4 UP and 4 Down Trips)

Train No. 01209 MEMU Special will depart Amravati at 12:40 from Nov 5 to 19 on every Sunday and Wednesday and will reach Pune at 02:45 next day.

Train No. 01210 MEMU Special will depart Pune at 06:35 from Nov 6 to 20 on every Thursday and Monday and will reach Amravati at 19:50 the same day.

Halts: Amravati, Badnera, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, Daund Chord Line, Uruli, Hadapsar and Pune

Composition: 8 car MEMU Rake

2) Badnera – Nashik MEMU (14 Up and 14 Down Trips)

Train No. 01211 MEMU Special will depart daily from Badnera at 11:05 from Nov 6 to 19 and will reach Nashik at 19:40 the same day.

Train No. 01212 MEMU Special will depart daily from Nashik at 21:15 from Nov 6 to 19 and will reach Badnera at 04:35 the next day.

Halts: Badnera, Murtazapur, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Manmad, Lasalgaon, Niphad and Nashik

Composition: 8 car MEMU Rake