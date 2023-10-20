 Maharashtra: Central Railway To Run 36 Special Festival Trains Between Amravati To Pune & Badnera To Nashik; Check Details
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: Central Railway To Run 36 Special Festival Trains Between Amravati To Pune & Badnera To Nashik; Check Details

Maharashtra: Central Railway To Run 36 Special Festival Trains Between Amravati To Pune & Badnera To Nashik; Check Details

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Friday, October 20, 2023, 04:54 PM IST
article-image
PTI

Central Railway will run special festival MEMU trains  between Amravati to Pune and Badnera to Nashik to clear the extra rush of passengers as per details given below:

1) Amravati – Pune MEMU (4 UP and 4 Down Trips)

Train No. 01209 MEMU Special will depart Amravati at 12:40 from Nov 5 to 19 on every Sunday and Wednesday and will reach Pune at 02:45 next day.

Train No. 01210 MEMU Special will depart Pune at 06:35 from Nov 6 to 20 on every Thursday and Monday and will reach Amravati at 19:50 the same day.  

Halts: Amravati, Badnera, Akola, Malkapur, Bhusawal,  Jalgaon, Manmad, Kopargaon, Ahmednagar, Daund Chord Line, Uruli, Hadapsar and Pune

Composition: 8 car MEMU Rake

2) Badnera – Nashik MEMU (14 Up and 14 Down Trips)

Train No. 01211 MEMU Special will depart daily from Badnera at 11:05 from Nov 6 to 19 and will reach Nashik at 19:40 the same day.  

Train No. 01212 MEMU Special will depart daily from Nashik at 21:15 from Nov 6 to 19 and will reach Badnera at 04:35 the next day.  

Halts: Badnera, Murtazapur, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bhusawal, Jalgaon, Pachora, Chalisgaon, Nandgaon, Manmad, Lasalgaon, Niphad and Nashik

Composition: 8 car MEMU Rake

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Read Also
Central Railway's Massive Crackdown On Ticketless Passengers At Kalyan Station; ₹16.85 Lakh Fine...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

‘Why Should We Take Blame For Sins Of Past Govts’: Fadnavis As Maha Govt Cancels Order Meant For...

‘Why Should We Take Blame For Sins Of Past Govts’: Fadnavis As Maha Govt Cancels Order Meant For...

Maharashtra: Central Railway To Run 36 Special Festival Trains Between Amravati To Pune & Badnera To...

Maharashtra: Central Railway To Run 36 Special Festival Trains Between Amravati To Pune & Badnera To...

Raigad: Irshalwadi Brothers Organises Maha Aarti For Navratri At Panchayat Temple

Raigad: Irshalwadi Brothers Organises Maha Aarti For Navratri At Panchayat Temple

Navi Mumbai: 'Helmet 4 Life' Initiative Distributes Free Helmets To Youth In Nerul

Navi Mumbai: 'Helmet 4 Life' Initiative Distributes Free Helmets To Youth In Nerul

Maharashtra Cabinet Gives Nod To Carry Out Government Banking Through State Cooperative Bank

Maharashtra Cabinet Gives Nod To Carry Out Government Banking Through State Cooperative Bank