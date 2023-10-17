Central Railway's Massive Crackdown On Ticketless Passengers At Kalyan Station; ₹16.85 Lakh Fine Collected In Single-Day (Watch) |

Mumbai: In a massive crackdown on ticketless passengers travelling in the Mumbai local on a daily basis, the Central Railway has initiated surprise ticket checking drills at various stations. On Monday, a team of 167 ticket checkers stormed the Kalyan railway station since morning 7 am. Their combined efforts resulted in the collection of penalty worth Rs 16.85 lakh for the Central Railway.

The whooping sum of amount was collected as fine from a total of 4438 ticketless travellers. On an average, 27 violators were held by each of the 167 ticket checkers and an average sum of Rs 10,095 was collected by each TTE during the drill. The ticket checking staff was provided help by 35 RPF staff who were deputed in order to handle the violators.

Visuals of the massive ticket checking drive at the Kalyan railway station were shared by the Central Railway on their official handle on the social media platform, X. The post was captioned as, "You're hiding from us again... and we're waiting for you at the station again!"

"All passengers are requested to travel only with proper ticket and travel with respect," wrote Central Railway sharing details of the successful ticket checking drill.

Central Railways officials had made it clear that these surprise ticket checking operations will continue in the future to ensure that passengers adhere to ticketing regulations and promote responsible travel. The crackdown on ticketless travel remains a top priority for the railway authorities in their ongoing efforts to maintain bonafide passengers comfort and revenue integrity.

