 Mumbai: Bandra-Worli Sea Link Project Faces Delay As Second Bowstring Girder Launch Postponed Due to Weather
FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, May 14, 2024, 03:33 AM IST
'Bowstring Arch' Girder At Worli Site | FPJ

Mumbai: The launching of a bowstring arch, the second girder to connect Bandra-Worli Sea Link (BWSL) has been postponed due to unfavourable weather. The girder will now be installed early Wednesday morning, said the civic official. 

The 143 metre longest and 2,400 metric tonnes 'bowstring arch' girder was brought to the Worli site on Sunday evening. Due to favourable weather, the BMC had planned to carry out the launching process on early Tuesday morning. However, the city witnessed thunderstorms with lightning and moderate to intense spells of rain on Monday evening. 

BMC To Launch 143-Metre 2nd Girder Connecting Bandra-Worli Sea Link & Mumbai Coastal Road On May 14
"Since the launch of the girder will take place in the waters it requires favourable climatic conditions. Unfortunately, the change in weather will make it difficult to carry out the launching. So we are now planning to launch the girder on Wednesday. However, again it will depend on the weather conditions," said a senior civic official.

Mumbai: Coastal Road To Be Now Open For 16 Hrs For Motorists On Trail Period
The first girder connects the southbound lanes of the MCR to the BWSL. While another 143-metre-long girder will be installed to connect the northbound lanes.

The launching of the first 'bowstring arch' girder of 136mt was also delayed for one week due to unfavourable climatic conditions. However, it was successfully installed on April 26. 

