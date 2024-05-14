Weather Update: IMD Forecasts Continued Weather Disruption For Mumbai And Surrounding Areas On May 14th; Check Details Here

Due to the storm, dry leaves of trees were scattered on Walkeshwar Road | Vijay Gohil

Mumbai: A massive dust storm and rain cooled temperatures across Mumbai, Thane, and surrounding areas on Monday afternoon. The day began with cloudy skies, as forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The IMD predicted rainfall or thunder showers throughout the day and into the night. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) experienced sudden changes in weather, with brief heavy showers, dust storms, and lightning. While the rains provided relief from the sweltering heat, incidents of tree collapses, waterlogging, and traffic jams were reported across the city, leading to major accidents. According to the IMD, a similar situation of short-lived phenomena is expected on Tuesday, May 14th.

Rain accompanied by gusty winds and dust swept through parts of Mumbai and Thane, bringing relief from the scorching heat. The heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds, provided relief from the sweltering temperatures in Mumbai, Thane, and nearby areas. On Monday afternoon, Mumbai, Thane, and surrounding regions experienced rainfall along with dust storms, lightning, gusty winds, and thunder.

IMD Chief Sunil Kamble said, "Essentially, when thunderstorm activity commences, ground wind speeds escalate along with brief bursts of gustiness. These sudden gusts can cause rapid damage. We had forecasted this thunderstorm nowcast, and as predicted, it lasted for approximately one hour. Such occurrences are termed Short-Lived Phenomena, lasting anywhere from one to one and a half hours, characterized by strong winds that pose a heightened risk of damage within a short span. Consequently, we have issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane, and Palghar. A similar situation is anticipated on Monday. Based on wind direction, we will identify areas and timings prone to these short-lived phenomena, enabling us to issue alerts two to three hours in advance."

Kamble added, "In such situations, we advise staying indoors. When strong winds or thunderstorms occur, it's safest to seek shelter indoors, preferably under sturdy shade or within a building, and to avoid proximity to wires and hoardings."

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and light to moderate spells of rain, with gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, occurred at isolated places in Mumbai district, stated an IMD official. Citizens have been advised to take precautions while venturing outdoors.

The Regional Meteorological Center (RMC) has issued a yellow alert for Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Solapur, Latur, Beed, Nagpur, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg districts, indicating the likelihood of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40kmph) at isolated places.

According to the weather department, Mumbai is expected to experience light rain and thunder showers. An official from the Regional Met Centre Mumbai stated, "There is a possibility of light rain/thundershower in the evening/night over the next 24 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 35°C and 28°C respectively."

Mumbai is witnessing relief from scorching heat after heavy rains and gusty winds lashed the city on Monday afternoon, bringing normal life to a halt. The day began with a minimum temperature of 27°C, projected to peak at 33°C, with temperatures hovering around 30°C throughout the day in the city and suburbs. Winds from the northwesterly direction are expected at 11.1 km/h. The sunrise today was at 06:05 am, with sunset anticipated at 07:05 pm. Mumbai experienced its first rains of the season, accompanied by a massive dust storm that darkened the sky around 3 pm.

Severe dust storms accompanied by rain have engulfed the city today, disrupting normal life. IMD weather forecasts indicate that temperatures will range between 26-27°C for minimums and 32-35°C for maximums over the next few days. Rain is expected to continue in Mumbai and surrounding regions, providing relief from the heatwaves experienced in April. The IMD has issued an orange alert for regions like Kolhapur, Satara, Pune, Ahmednagar, Nashik, and parts of Vidarbha.

Regarding air quality, the Air Quality Index (AQI) for PM10 particles in Mumbai currently stands at 76, falling within the 'Satisfactory' category. SAFAR-India suggests AQI values between zero and 50 as 'good', while values between 50 and 100 are considered 'satisfactory'. Moderate caution is advised for AQI levels between 100 and 200.