Mumbai News: Central Railway's RPF Arrests 473 People Accused Of Ticket Touting Between April & September; Over ₹7 Lakh Collected In Fines

In a bid to strengthen security, Central Railway's Railway Protection Force (RPF) has made significant strides in cracking down on ticket touting . The force has adopted innovative solutions and launched special operations to tackle these issues head-on.

From April to September, the RPF registered a total of 402 cases of ticket touting and arrested 473 individuals under Section 143 of the Railways Act. These efforts resulted in the recovery of a substantial fine amounting to Rs 7 lakh 10 thousand. Mumbai Division spearheaded this crackdown, with 243 cases of touting registered and 288 persons arrested, accompanied by a fine recovery of Rs 2,92,000.

While Mumbai Division showcased exceptional dedication to curbing illegal activities, other divisions also made significant contributions. Bhusawal Division registered 67 cases, leading to 72 arrests, and a fine collection of Rs 2,01,000. Nagpur Division recorded 34 cases, 38 arrests, and a fine of Rs 1,80,000. Pune Division apprehended 68 individuals in 51 cases, with a fine of Rs 30,000. Solapur Division reported seven cases of touting, resulting in seven arrests and a fine of Rs 7,000.

"Central Railway's RPF continues to evolve to meet the changing security needs of the railway and its passengers. With a focus on passenger facilitation and safeguarding railway property, their unwavering efforts are instrumental in making train travel safer and more accessible for all passengers," said an official.

"Central Railway's RPF further extended its vigilance to ensure that coaches reserved for disabled passengers are utilized appropriately. A total of 7782 cases of illegal travel in these reserved coaches were registered under Section 155 of the Indian Railway Act. The accused faced a collective fine of Rs. 16,68,575 for the period from April 2023 to September 2023 " said the official.

According to Central Railway, Mumbai Division led this initiative with 6,669 persons arrested and a fine recovery of Rs 12,95,400. Bhusawal Division reported 685 arrests, with a fine of Rs 2,12,035. Nagpur Division saw 249 arrests and a fine collection of Rs 1,13,800. Pune Division apprehended 62 individuals, collecting Rs 20,300 in fines. Solapur Division arrested 117 persons and recovered a fine of Rs 27,040