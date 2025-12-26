 Mumbai News: NDPS Court Acquits Woman Accused Of Heroin Possession Over Flawed Police Case
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: NDPS Court Acquits Woman Accused Of Heroin Possession Over Flawed Police Case

Mumbai News: NDPS Court Acquits Woman Accused Of Heroin Possession Over Flawed Police Case

A special NDPS court has acquitted a 56-year-old Pydhonie woman booked in 2014 for possession of 30 grams of heroin. The court found that police documents were copied and unreliable, and identification based solely on complexion in a crowded area was flawed. Seven prosecution witnesses were examined, but insufficient evidence led to the accused’s complete acquittal.

Charul Shah JoshiUpdated: Friday, December 26, 2025, 10:22 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai News: NDPS Court Acquits Woman Accused Of Heroin Possession Over Flawed Police Case | Representational Image

A special NDPS court has acquitted a 56-year-old woman from Pydhonie, who was booked in May 2014 for possession of 30 grams of heroin, observing that the police documents were exact replicas, likely created through a copy-paste job.

Prosecution’s Claims

The prosecution claimed that on May 9, 2014, officer Jayashree Ade received information that Pushpa Pujari would sell heroin near Manohar Hotel, P D’Mello Road. A trap was set at 1:45 pm, and at 2:10 pm, the woman was allegedly found with a plastic bag of brown powder identified as heroin.

Court Rejects Evidence

FPJ Shorts
India Has Vast Potential To Boost Exports To New Zealand, Reduce Dependence On China: GTRI Report
India Has Vast Potential To Boost Exports To New Zealand, Reduce Dependence On China: GTRI Report
Gold, Silver Soar To Record Highs On Geopolitical Tensions & Expected US Rate Cuts
Gold, Silver Soar To Record Highs On Geopolitical Tensions & Expected US Rate Cuts
Kochi's 80-Foot-Tall Natural Christmas Tree Decks Up For Year-End Light Show; Spectacular Visuals Inside
Kochi's 80-Foot-Tall Natural Christmas Tree Decks Up For Year-End Light Show; Spectacular Visuals Inside
Mumbai Crime: Malwani Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl In Clinic; Unauthorised Practice Suspected
Mumbai Crime: Malwani Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl In Clinic; Unauthorised Practice Suspected

The court rejected the case, stating, “In a crowded place, identifying a woman solely by dark complexion makes it nearly impossible to pinpoint the accused. No verification of other women was done before the arrest.”

Read Also
Thane Sessions Court Rejects Bail Again For Man Accused Of Living In India Without Valid Documents
article-image

The court further noted that the raiding officers allegedly apprehended her after a signal without fully reading the information, making proper identification implausible.

Acquittal Based on Flawed Documents

Seven prosecution witnesses were examined, but the court observed that the police documents were replicated copies, undermining the credibility of the evidence. The accused was therefore acquitted of all charges.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Crime: Malwani Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl In Clinic; Unauthorised...

Mumbai Crime: Malwani Doctor Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor Girl In Clinic; Unauthorised...

Thane Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Girl Student Dies by Suicide At Government Ashram School In Murbad

Thane Tragedy: 16-Year-Old Girl Student Dies by Suicide At Government Ashram School In Murbad

Mumbai News: NDPS Court Acquits Woman Accused Of Heroin Possession Over Flawed Police Case

Mumbai News: NDPS Court Acquits Woman Accused Of Heroin Possession Over Flawed Police Case

Mumbai News: Khar Police Registers Case Against Former Excel Entertainment Employee Over ₹ 46 Lakh...

Mumbai News: Khar Police Registers Case Against Former Excel Entertainment Employee Over ₹ 46 Lakh...

Bombay HC Clears Path For Promotion Of DEd-Qualified Teachers

Bombay HC Clears Path For Promotion Of DEd-Qualified Teachers