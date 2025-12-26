Mumbai News: NDPS Court Acquits Woman Accused Of Heroin Possession Over Flawed Police Case | Representational Image

A special NDPS court has acquitted a 56-year-old woman from Pydhonie, who was booked in May 2014 for possession of 30 grams of heroin, observing that the police documents were exact replicas, likely created through a copy-paste job.

Prosecution’s Claims

The prosecution claimed that on May 9, 2014, officer Jayashree Ade received information that Pushpa Pujari would sell heroin near Manohar Hotel, P D’Mello Road. A trap was set at 1:45 pm, and at 2:10 pm, the woman was allegedly found with a plastic bag of brown powder identified as heroin.

Court Rejects Evidence

The court rejected the case, stating, “In a crowded place, identifying a woman solely by dark complexion makes it nearly impossible to pinpoint the accused. No verification of other women was done before the arrest.”

The court further noted that the raiding officers allegedly apprehended her after a signal without fully reading the information, making proper identification implausible.

Acquittal Based on Flawed Documents

Seven prosecution witnesses were examined, but the court observed that the police documents were replicated copies, undermining the credibility of the evidence. The accused was therefore acquitted of all charges.