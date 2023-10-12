Central Railway Achieves Record Freight Loading Of 5.76 Million Tonnes In September; Earns ₹610 Crore | PTI/Representative

The Central Railway's freight loading for September 2023, which amounted to 5.76 million tonnes, exceeded the September 2022 loading of 5.65 million tonnes by 1.90%, making it the highest loading for any September to date.

In the period from April to September 2023-24, Central Railway registered a total loading of 41.66 million tonnes, a significant increase from the 37.99 million tonnes in April to September 2022, marking a 9.70% growth. This also represents the highest annual originating loading ever recorded on Central Railway.

6.05% increase in Net Tonne Kilometres

Furthermore, there was a notable 6.05% increase in Net Tonne Kilometres (NTKMs), reaching 3715 million in September 2023 compared to the 3203 million in September 2022. Central Railway achieved a freight revenue of Rs. 610 crores in September 2023, a substantial improvement from the Rs. 571 crores in September 2022.

In addition to these accomplishments, Central Railway ran 353 trips of special coaching trains in September 2023, including Ganpati, Velakanni, and Onam Specials. Additionally, they operated 10 Originating Full Tariff Rate (FTR) special trains.

Central Railway also generated a revenue of Rs. 2.66 crores from Leased Parcel Services, with 8 trips from Mumbai to Sankrail Goods Yard (West Bengal), 3 trips from Bhiwandi/Jalgaon/Nagpur to Azara (Assam), 2 trips from Godhani/Kalmeshwar to New Tinsukia (Assam), 1 trip from Savda to Adarash Nagar Delhi, and 1 trip from Dehu Road to Barmer (Rajasthan).

