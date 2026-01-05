Boat Campaign In Pune: NCP-SP Candidates Turn To Unique Outreach Methods Ahead Of PMC Polls | VIDEO | Anand Chaini

Pune: A unique way to campaign for civic polls has come forward in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Elections 2026. With only 10 days remaining for Punekars to elect their mayor, competition is fierce as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena Alliance takes on the unified Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) for control of the city’s civic body. In this, NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) has found a unique way where they are using a boat to campaign in the Parvati area.

Watch Video:

Akshada and Premraj Gadade, the couple candidates of NCP-SP, have employed boats to campaign for the upcoming elections. The reason behind this ‘special’ campaign is currently unknown, but one can always make a guess. According to available details, these candidates were campaigning against the Riverfront Development (RFD) project commencing across the Pune District.

Much opposition has been made against the RFD Project, saying that it is not actually preserving rivers. Environmentalists claim that it's a weak attempt at saving the lives of rivers. If sources are to be believed, the reason behind this unique protest was similar. Making different slogans against the ongoing administration and the opposition, the NCP-SP candidates urged the people of Parvati to vote for them on 15th January.

Results for the PMC Elections will be announced on 16th January 2025, just like for all the municipal corporations in Maharashtra. With less than 10 days until Punekars go to the polling, the campaign in Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad has intensified. Aspiring corporators are trying their hardest to win the upcoming elections to be one of the contributors to the city for the next five years.