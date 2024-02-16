BJP's Harshvardhan Patil Named President Of National Federation Of Cooperative Sugar Factories |

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Harshvardhan Patil, who was anticipated to secure a Rajya Sabha nomination, faced disappointment when it did not materialise. However, the party has now entrusted him with a new responsibility. He has been elected uncontested as the President of the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF). Additionally, Ketan Bhai Patel from Gujarat has assumed the position of Vice President.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the NFCSF wrote, "Harshvardhan Patil @Harshvardhanji elected President and Ketanbhai Patel @ketanpatel5415 elected Vice President, both unopposed, in today's election of National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF)."

Shri Harshvardhan Patil @Harshvardhanji elected President and Shri Ketanbhai Patel @ketanpatel5415 elected Vice President, both unopposed, in today's election of National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (NFCSF) @CoopSugarIndia @MinOfCooperatn pic.twitter.com/8aUAnkutsN — National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories (@CoopSugarIndia) February 16, 2024