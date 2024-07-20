BJP State Convention In Pune: City Flooded With Banners, Punekars Express Frustration On Social Media (WATCH VIDEO) | Video Screengrab

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has scheduled a meeting at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi on Sunday, starting at 10am. Top BJP leaders will attend the convention, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. According to Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule, around 5,300 delegates are expected, with Gadkari addressing the first session and Shah the second.

Given the saffron party's subpar performance in the state during the Lok Sabha elections, this convention holds particular significance ahead of the Assembly polls. From 23 seats in 2019, the party managed to win only nine in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections.

Ahead of Sunday's convention, posters of BJP leaders have appeared across the city, sparking outrage among Punekars on social media.

Pune Platform for Collaborative Response, a volunteer group of prominent business, industry, and start-up leaders, posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) showing these posters, writing, "It's baffling that in today's digital age, politicians still rely on #flexes for self-marketing. They're outdated, illegal, and unsafe, cluttering our cities and posing risks. Politicians must take responsibility, adapt to modern methods, and prioritise public safety."

It's baffling that in today's digital age, politicians still rely on #flexes for self-marketing. They're outdated, illegal, and unsafe, cluttering our cities and posing risks. Politicians must take responsibility, adapt to modern methods, & prioritize public safety.#noflex #Pune pic.twitter.com/vfZnrNbnrq — #Pune Platform for Collaborative Response (@ppcr_pune) July 19, 2024

Commenting on this post, X users questioned the legality of these banners.

"@PMCPune does not have the guts to collect penalties from these antisocial elements," said one user.

"These hoardings should be banned. Unsafe for drivers and aesthetically displeasing," wrote another user.

"There’s the issue of the flexes being illegal, but also the aesthetic impact—flex hoardings make the city look unattractive, which is contrary to Pune's goal of becoming a smart city. Most importantly, these flexes are a safety hazard," commented a third user.

Check out the reactions below:

On top of that, these are ugly, aesthetically challenged. And extremely dangerous for the drivers. As long as politicians passionately love visual pollution, we will remain a third-world country, at least aesthetically.



Btw, I am in Pune today and it’s feeling beautiful. https://t.co/k7iaNK4x3d — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 20, 2024

There is the part where the flexes are illegal then there is the aesthetic part, flex hoardings make the city look ugly, opposite of smart which apparently Pune is working towards to be.

Thirdly the most important aspect of the flexes being a safety hazard. https://t.co/CpMJJ01FgS — Shilpa Godbole (@godbole_shilpa) July 19, 2024

These hoardings should be banned. Unsafe for drivers. And also aesthetically the city looks so bad. https://t.co/uHJfYVMWOj — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) July 20, 2024