BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar Extends ₹1.25 Crore Relief To 1,200 Rain-Hit Families In Latur's Ausa

BJP MLA Abhimanyu Pawar, who represents the Ausa assembly constituency, under his initiative and with the help of the Creative Foundation and Abhay Bhutada Foundation, presented financial aid of Rs 1.25 crore to around 1,200 families affected by heavy rains.

The financial assistance distribution event was organised at Vijay Mangal Hall in Ausa on Wednesday, with Sant Gahininath Maharaj Ausekar presiding and Chairman of Natural Sugar, BB Thombre, present as the chief guest. Many dignitaries and thousands of villagers were in attendance.

Among those present were Deputy Collector Avinash Korde, Tehsildar Ghanshyam Adsul, Assistant Tehsildars Shivaji Kadam and Sagar Mulik, Santosh Mukta, Subhash Jadhav, Creative Foundation Secretary Suhas Pachpute, Panchayat Samiti Chairman Chandrashekhar Sonwane, and Vice-Chairman Bhimashankar Rachate.

In an emotional address, MLA Abhimanyu Pawar said, “My parents named me Abhimanyu, but it was you who gave me my political identity. I will never let your lives fall into despair.”

He recalled the record-breaking rains of August–September, which caused massive damage across 48 villages.

“Many lost their crops and livestock, though lives were thankfully saved. Realising the need for additional support beyond government aid, I reached out to industrialist Abhay Bhutada to raise Rs 1 crore in relief funds - a figure that has now grown to Rs 1.5 crore as more villages are being included. This help should not just be numbers on paper; it should rebuild lives,” the MLA said.