BJP Leader Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil Meets Pro-Maratha Activist Manoj Jarange-Patil Ahead of Assembly Elections |

Hours after pro-Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil announced that he was convening a meeting of Assembly poll aspirants on October 20, veteran BJP leader and Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil held an hour-long meeting with him at Antravali Sarati in Maharashtra's Jalna district on Thursday.

This is the second meeting between Vikhe-Patil and Jarange-Patil in eight days. Further, the meeting took place days after Shiv Sena leader and minister Uday Samant, who is Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's close confidant, held deliberations with the activist.

The meeting convened by Jarange-Patil on October 20 is politically crucial to decide the direction of the ensuing state Assembly elections. The meeting between Vikhe-Patil and Jarange-Patil, which took place early on Thursday, assumes significance among Jarange-Patil stepping up attacks against the MahaYuti government and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in particular, over not meeting the demand for the implementation of Maratha reservation in the state.

Will Jarange field his supporters?

The quota activist has been exploring an option to field his supporters in the Assembly election as over 800 aspirants have expressed their desire to enter the poll fray. BJP insiders pointed out that if Jarange-Patil decides to nominate his candidates, it would certainly hamper the prospects of the BJP in particular, and the MahaYuti in general, especially in 46 assembly constituencies from Marathwada and also a few others in north and western Maharashtra.

A senior BJP functionary said: "It was when Fadnavis was the state Chief Minister that the state government had passed the legislation providing reservation to the Maratha community. Though it was upheld by the high court, it was struck down by the Supreme Court. The Maha Vikas Aghadi government failed to restore it. During the MahaYuti government, legislation was passed early this year to provide 10 per cent reservation to the Maratha community which is being challenged in the court of law. Despite this, Jarange-Patil has been attacking Fadnavis personally. The MahaYuti is committed to providing Maratha reservation which will stand the scrutiny of the law."

Jarange accuses Fadnavis

Jarange-Patil on Wednesday had accused Fadnavis of being non-serious about providing reservation to the Maratha community and dividing the community ahead of the assembly election. He further said that he had repeatedly claimed that Chief Minister Shinde would provide quota to the Maratha community, adding that he did not know who prevented the CM from giving the reservation.

"Fadnavis worked to make the life of the Marathas miserable and exercised power against the Marathas. Fadnavis played from the beginning to prevent the Maratha community from getting reservations," he alleged.

However, the Chief Minister tried to pacify Jarange-Patil, saying: "He (Jarange-Patil ) should take into account what the MahaYuti government did for the Maratha community. The state government has provided funds to various undertakings that are engaged in training and empowerment and promotion of jobs among the Maratha community. The state government also enacted legislation to provide 10 per cent Maratha reservation.''

Shinde asked Jarange-Patil to also think about who deprived the people of the Maratha community of their rights and opportunities.