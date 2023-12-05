 Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge Pledges To Raise River Pollution Issue In Legislative Assembly
Aakash SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 05, 2023, 01:35 PM IST
Bhosari MLA Mahesh Landge on Tuesday pledged to raise the concerning issue of river pollution during the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly session. Taking to X (previously Twitter), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader expressed his commitment, stating, "We will highlight the issue of river pollution in the Legislative Assembly! #Indrayani #Pavana #Mula." The winter session of the Maharashtra Legislature is set to begin in Nagpur on December 7 and end on December 20.

The river pollution issue has triggered significant unrest in Pune, prompting various social organisations to stage protests against administrative inaction.

Last month, environmental activists sought direct intervention from Prime Minister Narendra Modi concerning the river pollution crisis. They accused the PCMC's environmental department of complicity and urged legal actions against all responsible entities, including the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) and the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

These environmental advocates also engaged with Union Environment Minister Bhupendra Yadav, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and the Urban Development Department to address the pressing concerns surrounding river pollution.

Meanwhile, recently, the MPCB and Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) have issued closure notices to two companies found polluting the Indrayani River during an inspection. This move came after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde directed officials to take appropriate actions against pollution ahead of the Kartiki Wari.

